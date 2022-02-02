29 years in prison for Langham knife attacker

Langham man Robert Truscott, who have been jailed for 29 years for attempted murder EMN-220202-161246001

Emma Wolfenden (37) suffered serious injuries in the incident following the attack by 48-year-old Robert Truscott at her home in Bullfinch Close, in Oakham, on the evening of January 21 last year.

Truscott was charged with attempted murder and found guilty at a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

A jury also found him guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to a man who was also at the property at the time of the incident.

A judge today sentenced Truscott to serve 33 months concurrently for causing grievous bodily harm and 18 months concurrently for possession of a bladed article, which he previously admitted.

Ms Wolfenden, who knew Truscott, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and she remained there for three months undergoing treatment and surgery before being discharged in April.

Sadly, Ms Wolfenden died at her home in June 2021, Ms Wolfenden sadly died at her home.

A post mortem examination found the cause of her death was not directly linked to the injuries caused by Truscott.