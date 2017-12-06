21-year-old man charged after pedestrian seriously injured by collision with car in Melton

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with an incident in Melton in which a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being in collision with a car.

Timothy Wardrop (21), of Bishop Street, Melton, was in the dock at Leicester Magistrates Court this week charged with causing injuries by dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Leicestershire Police appealed for witnesses following the incident, which happened around 9.15pm on Wednesday November 29, in Bishop Street.

The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for serious leg injuries, police said afterwards.

Residents reported that the street was taped off for several hours as officers investigated the incident.