Council officials and police officers effect a property closure in Melton

As part of a major County Lines operation five council homes have had five closure orders slapped on them in the Melton borough.

Melton Borough Council worked with Leicestershire Police to secure the orders – the highest number ever granted in the borough in a single day.

Leicester Magistrates Court granted three closure orders in Swan Street, New Street and Greenslade, a partial closure order in Greenslade and a further temporary closure notice in New Street at hearings yesterday (Wednesday).

Police and council officials have been working closely together over several weeks to gather and review intelligence and engage with the community.

The outcome has disrupted the County Lines activity and protected vulnerable victims.

Three of the Closure Orders prohibit anyone from entering the properties for three months with an option to extend for a further three months if required.

One partial closure order was also successfully granted as part of the hearing to safeguard tenants and allow only them to enter their properties.

A further temporary closure notice has also been extended by the court to prohibit visitors and unlawful activity pending a further court hearing.

Anyone breaching the orders could be arrested and, if found guilty, could face a custodial sentence and/or a fine.

Councillor Sarah Cox, chair of the Safer Communities Partnership said: “This shows that issues of County Lines are not only within big cities, they are very real issues across the country and offenders target locations such as Melton too.

"This can lead to devastating impacts on the safety of our communities and those who are exploited and caught up in this appalling crime.

"We will not tolerate this activity in our borough and we hope these Closure Orders send a strong message that we will take swift action to disrupt and tackle these issues, ensuring we protect our vulnerable residents from these gangs.”

County lines is a form of organised criminal activity in which drug dealers in major cities establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to users in towns and rural areas, using other people – typically those who are young or otherwise vulnerable – to carry, store, and sell the drugs.

Organised Crime Gangs (OCGs) often use high levels of violence and intimidation to protect the ‘county line’ and control them.

One of these forms of control exploits vulnerable people by using their home as a base for dealing drugs, a process known as ‘cuckooing’.

Dealers often convince vulnerable people to let their home be used for drug dealing by giving them free drugs or offering to pay for food or utilities.

Councillor Cox added: "Our officers have been working with those affected by these gangs and offering tailored support to individuals, including providing security equipment to households through our target hardening scheme.

"We will continue to support our residents and take any necessary action needed in the future, including tenancy action."

Insp Darren Richardson, commander for the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA), commented: “In recent months we’ve received several reports concerning drug activity and anti-social behaviour at a number of addresses.

"By taking necessary action we’ve been able to prevent this behaviour from continuing and I’d like to thank the people of Melton for the information they’ve passed on to us.”