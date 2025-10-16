Christopher Cash arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court ahead of a hearing over allegations of spying for China, on April 26, 2024 in London (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Melton’s former MP previously employed one of the men accused of spying for China and she is angry that the case collapsed before a trial could be held.

Alicia Kearns was chair of the foreign affairs committee and MP for Rutland and Melton when she took on Christopher Cash as a parliamentary researcher.

Mr Cash, who had access to several high profile Tory MPs, and Christopher Berry were subsequently charged with offences under the Official Secrets Act in April 2024, namely passing on politically sensitive information to a Chinese intelligence agent.

The men have always protested their innocence and last month the case was unexpectedly dropped just weeks before it was due to be heard.

There has been an ongoing political row about why the case collapsed – the CPS said there was insufficient evidence from the government identifying China as a threat to national security.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says it was a CPS decision and pointed out that the Conservatives were in power when charges were made against the two men and that China was not at the time designated as a threat.

Mrs Kearns, who is now MP for Rutland and Stamford, said the trial should have gone ahead in the interests of national security and it should have been up to a jury to decide if China was a threat.

Posting on her official Facebook page, Mrs Kearns said: “This case is of course deeply personal to me, but more importantly it is deeply important to our national security and our confidence the state will deter, and protect us from, states hostile to us.

"If the Government knew the ‘China spy case’ was at risk, they had a duty to take action to ensure it made it to trial.”

She added: “The Prime Minister’s inaction amounts to an abdication of his most basic duty - defence of our nation.

“I can only put my hand on my heart and say in his place or as a government minister I would have moved heaven and earth to get the CPS what they needed.

"He did nothing then to save the trial. Now he can act, but chooses not to. He must demonstrate to China that hostile action against our country will result in serious repercussions.”