County residents urged not to have barbecues as temperatures soar again

The fire service has appealed to the public in Leicestershire

Temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees through to Sunday in the Melton area and most parts of the county and there are concerns that the dry conditions are creating a potential tinder box threat.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service say it remains very worried about fires breaking out in parched areas, having dealt with a number of large wildfires in recent days.

Chief fire and rescue officer, Callum Faint, said: “Heat like this can really push us to the limit.

“The ground is bone dry and we are not expecting any significant rainfall to improve the situation any time soon.

“It takes very little for big fires to spread out of control and we have to mobilise considerable resources to tackle them and keep people and property safe, so we are urging people to be really careful.

“I know it’s tempting to take advantage of the great weather by firing up the barbecue, but we’d ask people not to do so at this time.

“I’d also ask people to be really careful when disposing of cigarettes. Ensure you put out cigarettes fully and never dispose of them on the ground.”

Representatives from the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Resilience Forum met yesterday (Tuesday) to discuss the risks posed by temperatures that have soared again.

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning and said there will be a threat to the health of vulnerable people.

Leicestershire’s director of public health, Mike Sandys, said: “Although we are not expecting temperatures like we experienced in the heatwave last month it is still going to be very hot indeed – certainly hot enough to be a risk to people with health issues – and this coming heatwave will last longer than the one we saw in July.

“It’s also important to keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbours and relatives. It doesn’t take long to check up on them and make sure they are okay.”