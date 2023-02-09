Melton Country Park's lake with one of the new safety signs

The borough council has now installed new warning signs and two life buoys near the lake to make visitors more aware of the dangers and help those who get into difficulties in the water.

A council spokesperson said: “In winter, children and pets are particularly at risk when tempted to play on the ice formed on open water, and adults can find themselves at risk in attempting to save them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To remind visitors of these dangers we have installed new health and safety signs near to the water’s edge in the country park, along with the installation of two new life buoys, one near the stepping stone bridge and another on the other side of the lake.”

One of the new life buoys at the country park lake

The council has also made it easier for emergency services to reach those who are in danger by including the What3words – three unique words that pinpoint a three-metre square location – on the signs.

“This is the first time we have included this, and it allows a specific location that does not have an exact address to be easily found, such as a bench in a park,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you’re ever in an emergency and you’re struggling to describe where you are, you only need to read out the three words for emergency services to know exactly where to find you.”