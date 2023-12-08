After many residents questioned the location of a new Emergency Help Point in Melton Mowbray, the borough council has clarified why it was chosen.

Norman Way (left), Melton, and the new Emergency Help Point located there this week

The device – which has a button on it for anyone who is feeling unsafe to get immediate assistance – has been installed on Norman Way, the town’s busy inner ring road, near the St Mary's Way junction.

After we reported the new feature this week, a number of local people contacted us via social media to voice concerns that it was in the wrong place and should be more central in the town centre.

And the council has now told us that the location of the Emergency Help Point was a joint decision between the council and Melton Police and that Norman Way was chosen because it is near multiple venues, such as pubs and nightclubs, which people leave late at night and where they could be more at risk.

The authority has also confirmed that the device can be used by anyone – not just girls or women – and that they will be visible to people monitoring closed circuit television (CCTV) images.

A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council said: “Working with the Safer Melton Partnership, we are pleased that we have been able to install a new CCTV camera on Norman Way, with an Emergency Help Point attached to it.

"This is the first Help Point we have installed in Melton Mowbray and is in a prime location near multiple late night venues.

“It is part of the Safer Melton Partnership’s campaign to tackle violence against women and girls, however, anyone who feels unsafe in the area can press the button and be directed to the control room.

"The aim of this Help Point is to make Melton a safer place to live and visit and there is potential to install more in other locations, if additional funding becomes available.”