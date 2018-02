Have your say

A fundraising concert at St Egelwins Church, Scalford, has raised £400 for Look Good Feel Better (LGFB), a charity that helps women and teenagers manage the visible side effects of cancer treatment.

Fifty people enjoyed listening and singing along to songs of the 60s and 70s performed by singing groups Womanzone and Shades of Grey on Saturday, February 3.

The evening included a raffle and licensed bar.