Community comes together to enjoy a scorching family fun day at Melton’s Sysonby Acres

The community came together to enjoy the sunshine at a family fun day in Melton.

Families flocked to the event which was organised by the Melton Town Estate at Sysonby Acres leisure complex.

Seven-year-old Charlie Funnell gets some golfing tips from Melton Golf Club professional Tony Westwood PHOTO: Tim Williams

Attendees were treated to a day of music, activities and refreshments in the scorching bank holiday Monday weather.

Adult and junior putting competitions were held as well as a footgolf and golf tournament, with prizes for first, second and third placed winners.

Melton Town Estate feoffee Dinah Hickling said: “A huge thank you must go to Fields in Trust for their generosity, and to Derek Whitehouse, Toby Heaver and 103 The Eye, who all helped make this bank holiday event such a success.”

Melton Town Estate has protected charity status on town centre parks by Fields in Trust. They are lucky enough to receive sports equipment from them for events such as this one and the Teddy Bears Picnic in July.

Jack Dungworth lines up his shot on the Footgolf course PHOTO: Tim Williams

Fields in Trust provided 10 footballs, 120 egg and spoons, 35 hessian sacks for races, 50 kites, 40 bats and balls, plus other items used for prizes.

Competition results: Adult putting competition - (Tie between first and second place and a three way tie for third; names drawn out of hat to decide the winner) 1st: Terry Mickowski, 2nd: Paul Freeman, 3rd: Hannah Johnson. Junior putting competition - (Tie between second and third place; names drawn out of hat to decide the winner) 1st: James Ewens, 2nd: Connor Murphy, 3rd: Matthew Burrows. Footgolf competition - 1st: Martin Fisher, 2nd: Jamie Talbot, 3rd: Greg Rei. Golf competition - 1st: Tim Curtis, 2nd: Eam Pearson, 3rd: Alex Curtis.