Collision causes police to close A606 near Melton

Leicestershire Police say the incident happened at the Broughton crossroads near Ab Kettleby around 11am at the junction with Six Hills Lane.

A spokeswoman said; “The road was closed while officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service attend the scene.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with what is believed to be a serious injury.

“No other injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing.”

Traffic tailbacks built up in the area following the incident as both Six Hills Lane and the A606 Kettleby Road were closed to traffic.

Motorists were advised to take alternative routes while emergency services dealt with the aftermath.