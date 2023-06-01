John Parlby (left) and Ben Parlby

Brothers John and Ben Parlby, who are 13 and 11, respectively, have been learning the ropes in the bell tower at St Remigius Church, at Long Clawson.

They are being trained by the band’s Ringing Master, John Adcock after the boys joined a nationwide campaign called ‘Ring for the King’ to learn to ring church bells in time for the celebrations for the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III.

On the morning of the coronation, the boys were able to join the rest of the village’s bell ringing team and they successfully rang ‘rounds’ with them to mark the historic event. They were given certificates from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers to record their achievement.