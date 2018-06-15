Children from Whissendine Pre-school experience a day as a firefighter

Nursery tots have swapped their classroom for a day as a firefighter.

The heat was certainly on for the children from Whissendine Pre-school as they were put through their paces at Oakham Fire Station.

They were invited to look round the station as part of their topic on helping people.

During their visit, children had the opportunity to go on the fire engine, try on uniforms and spray the hoses.

Pre-school deputy manager Sarah Bateman said: “The firemen were very impressed that the children know the number to ring in an emergency.”

This week the youngsters were visited by a paramedic who spoke to them about how they help if called upon.