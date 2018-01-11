Charity thanks well-wishers as Matt Hampson recovers from serious illness

A charity run by inspirational paralysed fundraiser Matt Hampson has thanked well wishers after his condition improved following his recent serious illness.

Matt (33), affectionately known as Hambo, Tweeted a photo of himself from his hospital bed this morning (Thursday) with the words: “Hambo back in the game again!”

The former Leicester Tigers rugby player, who suffered his devastating injuries in an England Under 21 training session in 2005, is this year due to open a rehab centre - the Get Busy Living Centre - at Burrough on the Hill, through his charity, the Matt Hampson Foundation.

After today’s social media post by Matt, Tommy Cawston, the foundation’s CEO, said: “We’ve missed that smiling face so much over the past few weeks so to see that photo and post this morning was just awesome.

“His mental strength and courage never ceases to amaze me, he’s had a very tough few weeks and I know he will be itching to get out of hospital and even more determined to get busy living.

“The outpouring of support for him has been incredible and shows just how highly thought of and loved he is.

“I know he will have been incredibly touched by all the messages so from us all the foundation we thank you all for your support that you have shown him and his family over this difficult period.”

Matt, of Cold Overton, has dedicated his life to helping people recover from life-changing sports injuries since being paralysed from the neck down in that rugby training incident.

He breathes through the aid of a ventilator and has battled hard to live life as as normally as possible since then.

Matt is continuing his recovery in hospital after being taken seriously ill shortly before Christmas.