Changes announced for Melton borough bin collections over festive period

Residents across the Melton borough have been told to expect changes to their normal bin collection days over Christmas and New Year.

In the week leading up to Christmas, the normal Monday collection will be made on Saturday December 21, the Tuesday collection will happen on Monday December 23 and the Wednesday one will take place on Christmas Eve.

The Thursday collection will now happen on Friday December 27 during Christmas weeek and the Friday one will be made instead on Saturday December 28.

There is no change to bin collections on both Monday December 30 and on New Year’s Eve.

But the Wednesday January 1 collection will now happen the following day and the Thursday January 2 collection on January 3.

The other changes will see the collection for Friday January 3 moved to the following day, the Saturday.

Normal service will then resume from January 6.

Melton Borough Council, which manages collections, say extra recycling will be collected over the Christmas period and residents are advised to leave this in a recyclable container at the side of their brown bin on collection day.

No green waste collections will be made, the council say, from December 21 to January 6.