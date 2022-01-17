Casualty treated after car hits a tree near Melton

Latest police news EMN-220117-095408001

The incident happened on Saturday at around 10.22am on the Melton Road at Lowesby.

Firefighters from the Melton and Oakham stations were deployed following reports of the collision.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from the police to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a tree.

“There was debris on the road which had been closed by the police.