Casualty treated after car hits a tree near Melton
Paramedics treated a casualty at the scene after a car left the road and hit a tree near Melton at the weekend.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:04 am
The incident happened on Saturday at around 10.22am on the Melton Road at Lowesby.
Firefighters from the Melton and Oakham stations were deployed following reports of the collision.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from the police to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a tree.
“There was debris on the road which had been closed by the police.
“One casualty was extricated by the fire service and a flying doctor was in attendance providing casualty care along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.”