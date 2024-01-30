Casualty in hospital after lorry tips over onto car near Melton

Emergency services were called at 7.46am with reports of the serious road collision on the Melton Road at Burton-on-the-Wolds.

A casualty was trapped inside the vehicle for more than three hours before being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Upon arrival it was confirmed that a tipper lorry has overturned onto a car and a male casualty was trapped in the car.

“The car was winched free of the tipper lorry at 11.12am and extrication of the casualty took place.“At 11.27am, the casualty was released from the vehicle and was conveyed to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, via land ambulance.”