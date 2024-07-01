Casualty in hospital after collision on rural road
A casualty was taken to hospital following a collision on a rural road near Melton yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
Emergency services were deployed to the incident, on Twyford Road at South Croxton, shortly after 1pm. The road was temporarily closed.
Fire crews from the Melton Mowbray and Birstall stations attended along with paramedics with East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) after reports that two vehicles had collided.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “No-one was trapped in the vehicles and four casualties were assessed by EMAS.”