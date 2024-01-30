News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING

Car overturns near cricket club

This overturned car was the latest vehicle to crash close to Barkby United Cricket Club’s field.
By Nick Rennie
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:35 GMT
Police and club members at the scene of the latest accident near Barkby United Cricket ClubPolice and club members at the scene of the latest accident near Barkby United Cricket Club
It happened on Saturday, when the car left Thorpe Lane, known locally as Cricketers’ Hill, and went through the fence.

Club officials have lobbied Leicestershire County Council in the past for safety measures to be installed, including a reduction in the 60mph speed limit.

It is understood the driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured.

The club posted on its Facebook page: “...thank god there wasn’t a game on.”