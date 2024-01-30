Car overturns near cricket club
This overturned car was the latest vehicle to crash close to Barkby United Cricket Club’s field.
It happened on Saturday, when the car left Thorpe Lane, known locally as Cricketers’ Hill, and went through the fence.
Club officials have lobbied Leicestershire County Council in the past for safety measures to be installed, including a reduction in the 60mph speed limit.
It is understood the driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured.
The club posted on its Facebook page: “...thank god there wasn’t a game on.”