Car destroyed in Melton arson attack

Tne incident happened at 1.40pm on Saturday in Sandy Lane, prompting several people calling the emergency services.

A crew attended from Melton fire station and firefighters were able to bring the fire and under control and make the vehicle safe by 2.30pm.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the cause of the blaze was ‘malicious ignition by persons unknown’, which is the phrase used when arson is involved.

Crew members used a hose reel, with two wearing breathing apparatus, to fight the fire.