Car and tractor collide near Melton
A stretch of the A606 near Melton was closed this morning (Monday) following a collision between a car and a tractor.
By Nick Rennie
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:46 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:52 pm
Emergency services were deployed to the incident, which happened between Upper Broughton and Nether Broughton, shortly after 9am.
Firefighters have confirmed it was a two-vehicle collision and that no-one was seriously injured in the collision.
A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the scene to treat casualties. for minor injuries.
Leicestershire Police appealed to drivers to avoid the area and to find an alternative route.