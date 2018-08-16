Two Melton farming businesses in running for national awards

Have your say

Two farming businesses in the Melton area have been shortlisted for honours in a national awards contest.

Farmer contractors Mornios Contract Herdcare, of Melton, are among the final three for the Contractor of the Year award in the 2018 Farmers Weekly Awards.

Run by husband and wife team Carl and Natalie Martins provide short term block placement cover for dairy farms across the country.

They manage their low-cost business while on-the-road, accessing customers’ data so they can slot in seamlessly to allow under-pressure herdsmen some rest time.

The second short-listed business is farmer Phillip Crawley, who farms at Sunrise Eggs, in Sileby. He is among the final three shortlisted for the Poultry Farmer of the Year in the awards.

Sunrise Eggs have spent years growing the free-range side of their business, supplying a range of local businesses and national retailers.

Joint managing director Phillip Crawley says the firm has a reputation for service and strong staff retention.

The awards take place on October 4.