Syston woman’s appointment to bolster financial firm’s presence in county

A financial services broker has just announced a new move to bolster its operations in Leicestershire.

Shital Koria, of Syston, has bene appointed by Midlands Asset Finance (MAF) as its relationship manager to cover the county.

She joins from Lombard where she worked as a relationship manager and before that spent 10 years as a business manager and service quality manager at Royal Bank of Scotland.

She said: “I’m really excited about what’s in store at MAF and can’t wait to get stuck in.

“The directors have really set out a vision for the company and are surrounded by a team of highly experienced and talented people who share that same vision.

She added: “I’m looking forward to building upon existing relationships and working on new ones with clients throughout the country.”

Shital is the ninth appointment of the year for MAF and comes after the business hired five graduates earlier as it continues an expansion that has seen it more than double in size in the last 18 months.

MAF Director, Sue Chapman, said: “I’m delighted that Shital has joined the team here.

“She’s a huge coup for the business and comes with a vast amount of experience.

“With banks reducing their high street presence, MAF remain committed to meeting customers face-to-face to understand their business.

“Shital’s expertise in working across all areas of finance means she can assist local businesses in obtaining access to a variety of funding sources to help them grow.”