New service at Melton’s Pera is aimed at start-up entrepreneurs

A new service is being launched at a Melton business park aimed at helping entrepreneurs who are just starting up.

Dedicated desk space is being offered at Pera business park, in Nottingham Road, for freelancers and start-ups.

The move comes as the park celebrates the arrival of its 80th tenant.

It means the business park is supporting the employment of about 350 people across the 80 businesses.

And it expects the total number of tenants to rise to 100 by the end of the year.

Pera managing director Nigel Brown said: “For the last eight months, our focus has been on raising the profile and visibility of the business park.

“Our high-quality infrastructure and support facilities are creating a positive image with potential new tenants, making the Park an attractive proposition.

“We’re just about to launch something new for freelancers and start-ups – dedicated desk space in a co-working atmosphere – which is ideal for people who want their own space, but perhaps aren’t ready to take on an office just yet.”

Businesses at the park include organic skincare, shoe consultant, architect, clinical psychologist, osteopath, logistics provider and a planning, design and landscape consultant.

Some are Melton businesses, but others have relocated from Market Harborough, Nottingham, Leicester, Grantham and Burton on Trent.

Its restored Hunting Lodge is full, going from nought to 12 tenants in three months.

At least 10 businesses have relocated to a bigger space on site since moving in.

Pera also offers high-bay industrial space – purpose designed and built.

Mr Brown said: “Our industrial space was built with research and development in mind and is popular with businesses who carry out these types of diverse projects, especially where non-disclosure is key.

He added: “The consistent stream of enquiries we get for office space and our meeting and event space, is channelling our growth.

“By the end of this year, we’re confident we’ll have 100 tenants on site.

“We’re continuing to invest in the Business Park so that it becomes an attractive location of choice, not only in Melton but the East Midlands.”