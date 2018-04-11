Men are paid 20% more by Melton firms

New figures reveal that the difference in pay between men and women in Melton companies is higher than the national average.

Businesses with more than 250 employees have been publishing their gender pay gap rates, which show Melton has an average differential of 19.5 per cent compared to 12 per cent for the nation as a whole.

Mowbray Education Trust, which manages schools such as John Ferneley College and Brownlow Primary School, has the highest median pay gap at49.6 per cent, meaning women earn 50p for every £1 male employees take home.

The trust said it had appointed a female CEO and chief financial officer since the time frame for the figures, March 31 last year, which would reduce their current gender pay gap difference.

CEO Christine Stansfield, said: “Over 80 per cent of our staff are female, and we recognise that this percentage rises for many of the lowest paid roles within the organisation.

“We will continue to monitor our recruitment and retention policies to ensure we attract the best candidates for all roles, irrespective of gender.”

Long Clawson Dairy has the lowest local pay gap difference, at just 2.5 per cent.

Managing director Ashley Reek said the company’s success was based on teamwork and equal opportunities for all employees.

He added: “Long Clawson Dairy focuses entirely on rewarding our employees based on performance, commitment and integrity. As a result, gender is not a factor in determining rates of pay.”