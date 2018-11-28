Melton prepares for popular Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale

Have your say

Farmers, food producers and floral artists will gather in Melton on Tuesday for the popular annual Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale.

The event, at the town’s livestock market, begins from 10am with the sale of show pigs, followed by sheep, goats and cattle.

Charlotte Davies shows off the champion beast at the 2017 Christmas Fatstock Show

Owners will be vying for the coveted Champion Beast trophy and the £400 cash prize.

Judges will be busy in the Exhibition Hall choosing the best produce, ranging from classes for pork pies, sausages and home baking to preserves.

Awards for these categories and for floral art will be presented at 12.30pm.