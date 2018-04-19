Melton law firm poised to create jobs as business grows

A legal services firm in Melton Mowbray is creating jobs to cope with its growing workload.

Lawbrook Grace, based at the Pera Business Park, in Nottingham Road, is planning to recruit a number of new staff this summer.

The move comes just 10 months after the company recruited an extra two employees following its move to Pera last June.

The company, which specialises in wills, probate and power of attorney, serves hundreds of clients across the country.

It was created five years ago by Duncan Sims and Nicola Newman, who together have more than 20 years’ experience in the legal sector.

Senior partner, Mr Sims said: “We relocated to Pera Business Park because we needed a client facing professional space.

“Since then we’ve expanded our business and recruited two people to join our team.

“We were able to recruit locally too because of the networking opportunities at Pera, with the 70 businesses on site.

“We’re already looking to continue our expansion and will be recruiting again this summer. We’ve already primed Pera so that they can accommodate us.”

Partner Nicola Newman said: “We’re different because we treat our clients as we would treat our own parents – helping them to understand the different options and costs before they engage with us. This is a subject area that is difficult enough, without all the long words, so we keep it simple.”

Nigel Brown, managing director at Pera, said: “We’ve always been able to accommodate office moves for people wanting to expand their business once they’re on site.”