Expanding development company moves into Melton

A development company that specialises in breathing new life into unloved buildings is expanding.

Rotherhill Developments has outgrown its home in the village of Wymondham and has just moved into larger premises at the Pera Business Park, in Nottingham Road, in Melton.

The property and development company has moved into a suite of refurbished offices with the Hunting Lodge, which contains luxury serviced offices.

Paul Bagshaw, owner and managing director of Rotherhill, said: “We needed to expand to allow the business to continue to grow.

“We are looking to take on further development managers and graduates to assist us with our core strategy of seeking out unloved buildings with development potential.

He added: “Being located within a business park is much more professional and it is good to be part of a community of growing businesses, in a convenient location.

“There is a café on site, meeting rooms and a lecture theatre and all this improves the facilities we can offer our new staff.”

Nigel Brown, the managing director of Pera Business Park, said: “We have already attracted 90 companies to this innovative business park, which offers everything from modern offices within an historic building, to warehousing and laboratory space.

“We are delighted to welcome Rotherhill to the diverse range of dynamic companies who are enjoying everything Pera Business Park has to offer.”