Enterprising Melton man stays ahead of the pack with launch of dog training business

An enterprising Melton man has used his enthusiasm for dogs to inspire the creation of a new business.

Adrian Rybicki has set up Build a Bond Dog Training and will hold regular classes at Melton’s Cattle Market, in Scalford Road.

He also offers training advice on a one-to-one basis around the Melton area.

He said: “I have been working with dogs for more than 10 years and have worked with a variety dogs and owners and know most of the common behavioural problems develop due to lack of education or aversive training methods.

“I want to run customer focused training classes on a larger scale to enable 10 to 20 dogs to train together to provide a more varied socialisation and a unique class environment.

He added: “I have a self employed trainer, Laura Parker, who will help me run classes. I have a few more trainers who could help and I have no more than one trainer to six dogs.”

The first classes will be held on May 31. Anyone who would like more details should visit www.build-a-bond.co.uk or email adrian@build-a-bond.co.uk