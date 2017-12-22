Engineers create jobs in move to town

Have your say

A global engineering company is to create a research and development hub in Melton creating six jobs.

Axiscades has agreed a lease on 4,000sq ft of factory and office space in the technology centre at the Pera Business Park, in Nottingham Road.

Axiscades’ account manager Richard Bambrook said the team would be working on a research and development project for off-highway machinery.

He said the company, which has a regional base in Leicester, hoped to start work on the project early next month.

He said: “The initial lease is for six months but we hope to add on to that.”

Mr Bambrook said contract confidentiality meant he could not disclose the name of the client for whom the research was being carried out.

He said: “The Pera centre was the ideal location for us.

“We chose the centre because of the flexibility it could offer over the space we needed to take up a project of this size.

“It is also close to Leicester where our core engineers are based.”

Axiscades was founded 25 years ago and is headquartered in India and employs more than 20,000 people at 14 sites across the world.

Nigel Bown, managing director of the Pera centre, said: “It is yet another feather in Pera’s cap as we grow the number of businesses that are based here.

“It is really good to secure a company like this that wants space for an engineering research and development project.”

Three months ago, Pera announced new growth in the number of businesses setting up at the centre.

Pera is currently home to about 70 companies.