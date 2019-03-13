Delight as hair and beauty salon in Melton is named best in the region

There are celebrations at a hair and beauty salon in Melton after it was declared the best in the region.

Hair at No 11, in Market Place, was set up by Kate Watkin more than four years ago.

Hair at No 11 in Melton.

Now the salon has just won the title of Best Hair and Beauty Salon in the East Midlands at the English Hair and Beauty awards held in Birmingham.

It was a tremendous achievement with the salon facing some tough competion from across the region.

Owner Kate Watkin said: “It was an amazing night for a small salon from Melton Mowbray.”

She said: “Winning the award means so much to us.

Debbie Dziura, Kayleigh parker, Kate Watkin, Allison Andalo, Rachel Robinson and, front row, Sarah Haines.

“To be recognised from a small market town like Melton Mowbray just inspires us to reach higher and not feel inadequate to the bigger salons from big trendy cities.

“The feedback from our clients has been incredible and they seem as happy as we are so it felt like a real team effort all round.

“Going forward I think it will be great for the salon and will put new clients at ease as they don’t know us or our skills and it can be quite daunting going to a new hairdresser.

“ It also inspires us to keep improving and making sure our services are able to compete with the bigger city salons.”

About 600 people attended the awards , which have been running for eight years and which feature 20 categories.

Hair at No 11 employs seven people and is open six days a week.

Kate said: “We are all local girls. We pride ourselves on our customer service and friendly and welcoming atmosphere. We post a lot of our work on Instagram and the response from all our clients, the flowers the cards and well wishes have been absolutely incredible and has meant more to us than the award.”