Architect plans epic climb for LOROS hospice

An architect from Melton is to scale new heights to raise vital funds for the LOROS Hospice.

Mark Geraghty, of HSSP Architects, based at Pera business park in Nottingham Road, plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next month.

He has chosen to help LOROS as the Leicestershire and Rutland charity cared for his mother-in-law during her final months and provide compassionate support to the family.

Mr Geraghty will fly out to Tanzania with 20 other trekkers from Leicestershire to climb Kilimanjaro – the tallest free-standing mountain in the world.

The 10-day challenge starts on September 20 and the trekkers are looking to raise £80,000 between them.

Mark said: “It’s the first time I’ve undertaken an extreme challenge like this.

“After a 14-hour flight, we’ll have less than a day before we start climbing.

He said: “The climb is in memory of my mother-in-law, Joy Parker.

“I was very lucky to have a mother-in-law like her – she was a beautiful and elegant lady. She was quite a well-known figure in Leicestershire through her amateur dramatics and singing.

“After a two-year battle with cancer, she passed away at the age of 70.”

To prepare for the challenge Mark has been training for six months with Basil, his 18-month old labradoodle.

So far, Mark has raised £5,000 in sponsorship and is aiming to make that £6,000.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Mark should visit http://www.justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/Mark-Geraghty-Kilimanjaro2018 or simply text MGMK58 £5 (or any other amount) to 70070