Brooksby Melton College wins prestigious Ragdale Hall ‘College of Excellence’ Award

Brooksby Melton College (BMC) has again secured the esteemed title of ‘College of Excellence’ from Ragdale Hall Spa.

The College of Excellence Award aims to recognise learning providers that deliver hair and beauty courses at the highest standard.

There is a specific set of criteria that colleges must fit in order to be considered for the award. These include providing a high standard of teaching, having a ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating, demonstrating a good working relationship with Ragdale Hall, having reliable, high calibre students, and offering enrichment qualifications in addition to core course content.

Carol Barker, programme team manager for Hair and Beauty courses at BMC, said: “I am delighted and very proud of my team and students in gaining this award and recognition of college of excellence by a high quality spa organisation. The students and team work extremely hard to provide a professional service for our clients.

“Our relationship with Ragdale Hall is extremely important to us, their employment engagement and involvement in our delivery of qualifications provides excellent enrichment qualities to our study programmes alongside any potential employment opportunities for BMC Hair and Beauty students.”

BMC is a leading provider of specialist education with a range of courses in hairdressing, beauty therapy and media make-up. Students gain experience in the college’s Reflections Salons, with assessments often demonstrated on paying clients.

In addition, BMC’s industry links help students to develop in-depth industry knowledge and gain a variety of employability skills.