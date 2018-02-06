Brooksby Melton College student set to blossom at Chelsea Flower Show

A twenty-seven-year-old student attending Brooksby Melton College is debuting a show garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year, with her garden design company, Thrift Landscapes.

Caitlin McLaughlin, a self-taught horticulturist and former RHS Young Designer of the Year 2016 will showcase ‘Resilience Garden.’

The artisan garden demonstrates the strength of the human spirit when faced with struggles surrounding bereavement. It features bespoke metalwork designed by its sponsor, Jill Clarke Design.

In the creation of this garden, Caitlin aims to raise awareness of the work carried out by Child Bereavement UK, a national charity that supports families when a child dies or when a child is going through the struggles of bereavement.

She said: “The design is all about the ups and downs of life and the hurdles that people are able to overcome. We will begin building the garden on May 9 and will have two weeks to bring our vision into reality, which will be a really exciting process.

“I really love what I’m doing and I’m keen to continue working on a variety of projects across the country with Thrift Landscapes. In the future I would love to have the opportunity to create a main avenue show garden.”