Bin lorry blaze prompts urgent appeal over disposal of batteries

Firefighters tackle the fire in a Melton bin lorry, which was caused by household batteries being left in a bin

Motorists desperately tried to flag down the vehicle after the blaze broke out during a collection trip and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed it had been caused by batteries being left in a bin and then mixed in with other rubbish when it was collected by the refuse truck.

No-one was injured in the incident but the council, which uses Biffa as its waste collection contractor, wants to prevent it happening again.

A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council said “Batteries can seem harmless but they pose a huge fire risk if not disposed of correctly.

The fire in the Melton bin lorry caused by household batteries being left in a bin

Advertisement

"We can’t thank our colleagues at Biffa and the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue team enough for their quick and decisive actions that ensured no one was harmed when the waste vehicle caught fire, and that service disruption was kept to a minimum.

“Household batteries, including dry cell batteries such as battery packs from laptops, toys and remote controls should be placed in a battery recycling facility.

"You can find these at our Parkside and Phoenix House council offices, most of the major supermarkets and our local household waste and recycling sites.”

The spokesperson added: “We understand that not everyone is aware of the dangers batteries pose and would encourage everyone reading this to help spread the message to friends, families and neighbours to help keep Melton and those who live and work here safe.”

Advertisement

A crew at Melton fire station was deployed to the incident and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

Watch manager Ben Foster, who is based at the town fire station, said: “We would recommend people don’t put batteries in their bins.

"From our perspective I would suggest that batteries need to be disposed of in the correct manner.

"Not just thrown away in a bin but taken to dedicated recycling points.

Advertisement

"Some supermarkets have battery drop-off points.