Awards triumph for leading designer at Melton's HSSP Architects
Architects in Melton are celebrating a prestigious award triumph
A leading firm of architects in Melton are celebrating a prestigious award triumph.
Associate and chartered architect, Samantha Griffiths, of HSSP Architects, based at the PERA Business Park in Nottingham Road, has been named as Construction Specialist of the Year award at the LABC Building Excellence Awards Grand Finals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The awards ceremony in London was hosted by Stephen K Amos and was attended by more than 850 people from the construction industry.
Focusing on professional skills and competence, Samantha’s tenacity and passion to overcome obstacles and achieve results was applauded as she was presented with her award.
Samantha qualified her place in the national finals by winning the regional stage of the awards in 2022.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The LABC Awards celebrates the best in innovative high-quality projects and exemplary people in the construction sector.
Helping to raise standards across the industry and highlighting the fundamental contributions local authority building control teams make as part of the project team.
James Botterill, director of HSSP Architects, said: “We’re delighted that Samantha’s achievements and client focus have been recognised by industry experts.
“Her investment into helping and supporting the next generation of architects and by sharing her story with them encourages young people to see that life is rarely a straight path, but with passion and drive you can succeed in what you love.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andrew Beard, LABC East Midlands Regional Chair and Building Control Manager for Charnwood Borough Council, said: “We extend our congratulations to Samantha and to HSSP who we have an excellent working relationship with.
"Samantha consults our team for building control aspects, bringing them on board at the very early stages of a project to talk it through so we can flag up any issues before they arise, which helps both us and her.”