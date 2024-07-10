Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local girls team Asfordby Superstars U11s are looking for enthusiastic players to join their team.

After a successful season as a seven-a-side team, the Asfordby girls team are moving up to nine-a-side from this August.

Superstars' manager Jamie Skipper said: “The team of girls we have are fantastic.

"They are all from various schools across the borough but come together to play, showing great teamwork and passion for the game.”

AFC Superstars receive their finalist medals last season.

Recent data collected for the BBC reported that the number of women and girls football teams across England has more than doubled over the last seven years.

Since the Lioness' success on the field, more girls are wanting to play.

Not only is football great for physical health but also for building confidence.

Also, working as a team encourages social skills, to work collaboratively and support one another.

Jamie added: “The girls have had a great season as a seven-a-side team, making it to the final in Leicestershire's biggest mini tournament.

Now we are moving to nine-a-side, we'd love to welcome a few more girls to our team.”

Player’s parent Roxie sid: “It's fantastic to see the girls progress as a team but also the friendships that have been formed at the club.

"As well as this within the team we have seen the girls blossom in confidence. It is important to encourage more girls into sport to change perceptions and break down barriers.”

Asfordby Superstars would like to invite girls who are going into year six to come and train with them on Thursday's 6-7pm at their home ground on Hoby Road.