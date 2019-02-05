Asfordby pupils sing with Spandau Ballet pop star Tony Hadley at Young Voices conert

Pupils at Asfordby Captain’s Close have sung with pop star Tony Hadley at a Young Voices concert at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.

The school’s youngsters across years four, five and six played their part in one of the biggest school choirs with around 5,000 other singers during the concert.

Head teacher Julia Hancock said: “This experience develops pupil’s musical understanding as well as offering the chance to make an impact on children’s lives through supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust, which is a charity close to our hearts.

“Parents and family came to cheer us on and we all had an unforgettable evening.”