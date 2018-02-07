Asfordby man ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire

An Asfordby man said he is lucky to be alive after he woke up on Sunday to find his bungalow on fire.

Christopher Naylor (58) was treated for smoke inhalation at the Leicester Royal Infirmary after escaping from the property on Station Lane.

Christopher Naylor, who escaped from his Asfordby bungalow after fire broke out EMN-180702-155908001

Five crews of firefighters battled the blaze, which was reported at 4.36pm.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fire and released on Tuesday under investigation.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and Mr Naylor said police are also looking into alleged threats made against him since the blaze.

He told the Melton Times: “I am lucky to be alive after that fire.”

Fire investigators were at the bungalow for most of Monday but the cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed.

Mr Naylor said he went to bed about 3pm and was asleep after taking liquid morphine and diazepam for health conditions.

He recalled: “The fire alarm went off so I got up and all I could see was thick smoke.

“I was literally choking and went out the front door in just my dressing gown and boxer shorts. The flames must have been 20-foot high coming out of the roof.”

After paramedics persuaded him to go to hospital, Mr Naylor discharged himself and returned to live in his bungalow, against the advice of the fire service.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said this morning: “A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with a fire at a property in Asfordby has been released under investigation.

“Police were called to a report of a fire in a bungalow in Station Lane at 5.45pm on Sunday. One person was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and was discharged after treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

The spokesperson told the Melton Times yesterday (Wednesday): “We received reports on February 6 of threats being made at an address in Station Lane and enquiries are continuing into this.”

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The annex at the rear of the property was well alight and had spread to the house roof space.”

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime number 18*56302.