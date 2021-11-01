Arsonists start three blazes at Melton Country Park
Police are stepping up patrols in Melton Country Park after three fires were deliberately started there on three consecutive nights.
Town firefighters were deployed to the blazes last week with one of them being in a children’s play area.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service have warned the perpetrators that they could be punished with a prison sentence of up to six months for arson.
A spokesperson said: “The on-call crew from Melton have attended three fires at Melton Country Park and this is arson.
“This also makes a children’s play area unsafe.
“Attending these types of incidents also stops crews from being available for life-threatening incidents and could put other peoples lives at risk.
“Melton Police have been notified and will be increasing patrols in the area.”
Anyone with information about the country park fires, which happened on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings last week, can give information to police by calling 101 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers via 0800 555111.