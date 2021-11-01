Arsonists start three blazes at Melton Country Park

Melton firefighters tackle a blaze started deliberately at the children's play area at Melton Country Park EMN-210111-111925001

Town firefighters were deployed to the blazes last week with one of them being in a children’s play area.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service have warned the perpetrators that they could be punished with a prison sentence of up to six months for arson.

A spokesperson said: “The on-call crew from Melton have attended three fires at Melton Country Park and this is arson.

The aftermath of a blaze started deliberately at the children's play area at Melton Country Park EMN-210111-111935001

“This also makes a children’s play area unsafe.

“Attending these types of incidents also stops crews from being available for life-threatening incidents and could put other peoples lives at risk.

“Melton Police have been notified and will be increasing patrols in the area.”