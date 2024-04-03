Residents at The Carpenter's Arms and the serious fire in the kitchen at the Six Hills centre

The blaze ripped through the kitchen on Saturday March 30 at The Carpenter's Arms, at Six Hills, which helps people recover from addictions.

There is extensive fire damage to the kitchen, as well as smoke damage to the dining room, gym, a new reception area and the first-floor pastoral, administration and management offices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The centre, which is based at the former Six Hills Hotel, said the damage was ‘heart-breaking’ because the affected areas had been refurbished by staff members and residents in recent years.

Richard Spence, CEO of The Carpenter’s Arms, said: “Whilst we are all deeply upset by the damage to the building, we are truly humbled by the outpouring of support from our local community who turned up to lend their support at the weekend.

“Thankfully, we have been able to put in place all temporary measures to save the site from shutting down and to house residents on site whilst we build back.

"Our immediate priority is to ensure that those elements of the programme that play such a key part in drug and alcohol recovery – for example, cooking and eating together and physical fitness through use of our on-site gym – are back up and running as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Carpenter’s Arms Fire Disaster Appeal has been started up to raise immediate funds for new refrigeration and freezer units, kitchen and dining equipment and gym apparatus, to help residents exercise as part of their mental wellbeing programme.

No staff or residents were injured in the fire, which was brought under control by crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Services.

Staff member, and former resident, Alex Moore, had raised the alarm and swiftly evacuated the occupants.

Police had sent out warnings to motorists about ‘reduced visibility’ on the A46 as a result of the fire as the incident was being dealt with.

If you would like to lend your support to helping The Carpenter’s Arms rebuild after the devastating fire, you can do so on their fundraising page.