The roadworks on Saxby Road last week after the first water pipe burst

Severn Trent had been preparing to reopen the road to traffic early this week, after reinstatement work had been completed safely, but there is likely to be a lengthy delay on this now and further long tailbacks in the area as a consequence.

The road flooded quickly after the new rupture at the weekend.

A Saxby Road resident posted on social media yesterday: “We were woken at 2am ish to a large noise outside on Saxby Rd. It’s burst again! Had to move our cars out the way.. the amount of water pumping out the ground was crazy!”

He added: “It was cold moving cars at 4am in my pjs and walking boots!”

A spokesman for Severn Trent said he was unable to give a timetable on the road reopening following the latest pipe burst.

He told the Melton this morning: “Our teams are currently on site at Saxby Road, working to fix a burst main.

"Due to proximity of other services to the burst, we are waiting on other utilities to attend the scene in order to proceed and will be aiming to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The previous ruptured main happened on Saturday December 3 and it also led to the road being flooded.

