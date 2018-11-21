All set for a cracking Vale’s Got Talent final with top Melton acts

Another ten contestants have qualified for the final of Vale’s Got Talent, making a total of 20 overall.

Five acts including singer/songwriter Eva Rose, tap dancer and singer May Perks, singer/songwriter Jacob Storey, singer Rachel Argo and dance group Fly Dance were selected from the Melton area in the semi-finals to join fifteen others at Cotgrave Welfare Club on Saturday, December 15.

Eva Rose PHOTO: Supplied

The contest, organised by the Rotary Club of the Vale of Belvoir, has total prize pot of £700 and trophy for the winner.

The finalists competing to win include trumpet player Oliver Coleman, dancers Isla, Molly and Lily-May, singer Amelia Dennis, guitarist Joe Cheetham, singer Grace HY, all-male band Bad Fridays, group Flintham Community Choir, piccoloist Rebecca Coleman, singer and guitarist Chris Cheetham, singer Harriet Watkinson, all-female band Marty, dancers Ria and Safiya, singer Felicity Turner, dance troupe Starlight Street Dance, duo Vanessa and Matthew, singer/songwriter Eva Rose, tap dancer and singer May Perks, singer/songwriter Jacob Storey, singer Rachel Argo and dance group Fly Dance.

This is the ninth year of the competition. It is raising money for local causes.

Jacob Storey PHOTO: Supplied

May Perks PHOTO: Supplied