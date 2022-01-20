Air ambulance crew lands in Melton after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car

An air ambulance crew was deployed to Leicester Road in Melton this afternoon (Thursday) with reports that a pedestrian has been struck by a car.

By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 5:27 pm
The Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance pictured in flight during another potentially lifesaving mission EMN-220120-172002001

The road was closed in both directions by police officers following the incident, which happened around 4pm, close to the Aldi store.

Emergency services were still at the scene a short while ago.

The Melton Times is seeking further details on the incident.

More to follow.