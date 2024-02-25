Police were deployed to the scene

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after noon yesterday (Saturday), on the A606 Melton road at Burton Lazars.

Firefighters from Melton Mowbray and Oakham fire stations were at the scene with Leicestershire police officers, who managed traffic flows close to where the car left the road.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the occupants of the car were unable to get out of it but none were injured.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The vehicle was sat in approximately eight inches of water.

"There were three persons trapped within the vehicle, one adult and two children, and all three occupants were walked to safety by fire crews.