The A6006 near Melton was closed after a vehicle crashed early this morning (Monday).

The incident happened at 7.05am near Shoby and involved just one vehicle.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the driver of the vehicle had left the scene following the incident.

“No injuries have been reported and the vehicle has since been recovered.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 54 of September 16.