News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
54 minutes ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
2 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
2 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
3 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

A46 near Melton reopens after car catches fire following collision

The A46 near Melton has just reopened this morning (Tuesday) after an electric car caught fire following a collision.

By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:13 GMT
Melton firefighters were deployed to the scene
Melton firefighters were deployed to the scene
Melton firefighters were deployed to the scene

Firefighters from Melton and the city’s Western Station were joined at the scene, on the southbound stretch between Six Hills and Seagrave, by a water carrier team from Loughborough.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received multiple calls to an electric vehicle fully involved in fire following a single car road traffic collision with a tree on the A46 Southbound.

"One casualty is out of the vehicle and is being treated by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

The incident was reported at 8.53am.

Most Popular

Leicestershire Police said: “The road was closed at the Seagrave turn off and at the Paddys Lane Junction with the A46.

"The northbound A46 carriageway to Nottingham was closed along with the A6003 southbound.”

Motorists were advised to take alternative routes while emergency services dealt with the aftermath.