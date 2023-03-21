Melton firefighters were deployed to the scene

Firefighters from Melton and the city’s Western Station were joined at the scene, on the southbound stretch between Six Hills and Seagrave, by a water carrier team from Loughborough.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received multiple calls to an electric vehicle fully involved in fire following a single car road traffic collision with a tree on the A46 Southbound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One casualty is out of the vehicle and is being treated by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

The incident was reported at 8.53am.

Leicestershire Police said: “The road was closed at the Seagrave turn off and at the Paddys Lane Junction with the A46.

"The northbound A46 carriageway to Nottingham was closed along with the A6003 southbound.”

Advertisement

Advertisement