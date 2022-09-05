A1 closed after driver killed in the early hours

Police are investigating the incident

Police are investigating the incident, which happened shortly before 3am, when a silver BMW 5 Series estate left the northbound carriageway close to the Ram Jam service station and collided with a tree.

The driver – a 30-year-old man – died at the scene.

The A1 is closed at Stretton at the junction of the B668 and is not expected to be opened until around midday.

Pc Adam Wilson, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “Our investigation is very much in its early stages and I’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A1 earlier this morning.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam in in their vehicle as well as anyone who saw the silver BMW prior to the collision occurring.”