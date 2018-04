Have your say

Around 300 Scouts will march through Melton on Sunday for the annual St George’s Day Parade.

Six groups from across the district will take part in the event, which starts outside Tuxford and Tebbutt Dairy, in Thorpe End, at 12.30pm.

The party will then make their way to St Mary’s Church where the traditional service will be held.

The parade will re-form and set off down Nottingham Street before being dismissed outside Argos.