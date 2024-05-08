Speedo teams up with Dacre Montgomery for new 'Go Full Speedo' Campaign

As an invitation for all to challenge themselves to the full, Speedo, the world's leading swimwear brand, unveils its dynamic new global brand campaign, ‘Go Full Speedo’. Teaming up with renowned actor Dacre Montgomery, known for his role in Stranger Things, Speedo's call to action is to dive headfirst into life's experiences, leaving nothing to chance in the hunt for progress.

‘Go Full Speedo’ encapsulates the ethos of being fully committed, injecting a dose of swagger and humour into the brand's identity, encouraging the world to swim more just in time for the summer of sports.

A cheeky 90-second spot ad, premiering this week, transports viewers to Sydney's bustling Business District, where Montgomery is catapulted from his office into the city's vibrant streets. Shedding the trappings of corporate life, Montgomery effortlessly transitions into a pair of Speedo’s to embark on a journey through Sydney's iconic streets, gathering like-minded individuals along the way.

From skateboarding icon Peggy Oki to the stars of reality show Bondi Rescue, the eclectic cast converges on Bondi Beach to embrace the inclusive spirit of 'Go Full Speedo' and celebrate the sheer thrill of life in the water.

The campaign will premiere across Meta and TikTok with a series of content releases, from May to August

Seize every opportunity

The campaign pays homage to Speedo's Australian roots, tracing back to its inception in 1928. Now, nearly a century later, Speedo seeks to honour swimmers of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a global community united by their love for the water.

Commenting on his involvement, Dacre Montgomery says, “There is nothing more quintessentially Australian than Sydney’s Bondi Beach and a pair of Speedo’s.”

I grew up by the beach in Australia and it’s still the backbone of my daily routine when I’m home in Sydney. I jumped at the opportunity to represent an element of the lifestyle I love, and to work with an iconic brand like Speedo."

The campaign is part of Speedo’s build-up to the huge summer of sport where its roster of international swimming ambassadors, including Emma McKeon, Adam Peaty and Caeleb Dressel, are poised to make waves in the pool this summer.

Simon Breckon, senior vice president for Speedo, says, "Go Full Speedo embodies the indomitable spirit that resides within us all - an unwavering determination to seize every opportunity, both in and out of the water and take commitment to the next level."

“We’re incredibly excited to be launching the new campaign alongside a star such as Dacre and all our athlete partners.”

Go Full Speedo was created by Independent Creative Agency, MIRIMAR in Los Angeles, directed by Scottie Cameron with original music and lyrics from Australian punk band, The Beefs. In the lead up to launch, the brand celebrated by transforming London’s Big Ben, with the iconic landmark dressed in Dacre’s red Aquashorts and its clock face spinning to reveal the Go Full Speedo dial. The asset can be seen across Speedo’s Instagram and TikTok channels.

The campaign will premiere across Meta and TikTok with a series of content releases, from May to August, across social media, broadcast, and cinema. There will also be a range of activities during the summer inviting swimmers from all around the world to get involved and ‘Go Full Speedo’.