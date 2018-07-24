Welcoming couple to host Melton open garden event

Have your say

The owners of a picturesque town garden are opening it to the public.

Richard and Hilary Lawrence, of 119 Scalford Road, Melton, will be taking part in the NGS Open Garden Scheme on Sunday from 11am-5pm.

Visitors will be able to see mixed borders with traditional and exotic plants, enhanced by container planting particularly begonias.

New additions to the garden are a Red Border and a Succulents bed.

The admission charge is £3 for adults and children are free.

There will be gluten free and cream teas available.